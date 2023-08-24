Yungblud Shares Powerful New Song & Video “Hated”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 3:29 PM

According to nme.com, artist Yungblud has shared his latest single “Hated,” which explores the artist’s traumatic past of being sexually abused as a child.

The singer went on social media on August 23 to tell his fans about the time he was sexually abused by a doctor when he was just seven years old.

On a social media update post, Yungblud also revealed that he had never told anyone about the incident until he eventually admitted it to his producer while writing the new track, where the artist later described “Hated” as being “the most personal thing I’ve ever released.”

And now “Hated” comes along withe a powerful music video, which shows Yungblud singing directly to the camera and highlights the tragic details of his experience.

The words: “[Your mum is] probably finding out now in the line to your show / Why you’ll never trust a guy in a tie and a coat,” he sings in the opening verse. “But you don’t want to do what your daddy did / Bury it deep down keep it under your skin/ So you put pen and paper, made a verse of it” shows how much pain Yungblud endured while growing up.

The lyrics also see the artist recall his rise in popularity in music, by exploring how he realized he had “made it” when he started to see people disliking him.

“Right now as far as popular opinion goes / You’re a posh, queer-baiting, indulgent arsehole,” he sings. “Some people will thirst on watching you bleed / And that’s when you know that you made it /You made it when you’re hated.”

Discussing the meaning behind the song in his social media update, Yungblud described the single as “a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul.”

The artist continues with: “The song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. finding inner strength. acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future.”

“Hated” follows Yungblud’s recent single “Lowlife,” which he previously described as marking the start of a “new era” in his music.