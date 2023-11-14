Bring Me The Horizon Fans Storm Stage After Band Cancels Jakarta Show Mid-Set

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 1:04 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to loudwire.com, when Bring Me the Horizon‘s concert on November 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia was canceled mid-set, fans started throwing venue owned property and storming the stage to sing together.When the band finished performing their song “DiE4u,” the concert at Ancol Beach City International Stadium ended quickly with an announcement made onstage informing fans that the remainder of Bring Me the Horizon‘s set had been canceled.

To help capture the madness, a fan went n social media to post a video of several fans storming the stage after it was announced that the concert was cancelled for the evening.

In the following statement Bring Me The Horizons‘s singer Oli Sykes mentions that there were numerous safety concerns for the band, their crew, the fans and venue staff. The artist also noted that the issues ranged from structural problems with the stage as well as “bouncing” video monitors.

“While we were performing last night, we got pulled off after one of our songs due to concerns from our crew and some of the local crew that the staging, the trust, basically a lot of the venue was structurally unsound.It was bouncing so much that a lot of the video monitors, speakers, basically everything was bouncing at a really concerning amount and there were serious concerns that something would happen.”

Sykes adds: “The structure could’ve fallen and hurt people or worse, so we had no choice but to cancel the show. Unfortunately due to that situation, we can’t play tonight either. We’ve looked at everything we could do. We kinda suggested that we take our video screens away, we take out lights away and just play some kind of stripped back show.”

Promoter Ravel Jundary also issued a statement by apologizing to fans for the cancelation and offering “proportional refunds” for the mid- how cancelation as well as full refunds for the outright cancelation of the second scheduled night.

“I, Ravel Junardy as the promoter of Ravel Entertainment, would like to clarify and apologize profusely for the lack of a setlist for the main performers on the first day of the show due to technical difficulties. And we regret to inform you that the second day of the show had to be cancelled. As a form of responsibility, Ravel Entertainment will provide proportional refunds for the first day and also full refunds for the second day.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi