Yungblud Releases New Electronic Single “LowLife”

Home News Simon Li June 10th, 2023 - 11:19 PM

According to NME.com, the English Sing and songwriter, Yungblud, has just released the long anticipated single “LowLife.” Below is the official music video for “LowLife.”



“LowLife” is a funky and rebellious track, featuring heavy beats and basslines to make the song feel energetic to the ear, yet pairing it with the rebellious and seemingly childish, self-despised lyrics give it a reminiscent taste of Yungblud’s earlier works.

Sharing his inspiration for making this song, Yungblud said that he wrote it because he simply felt that he “didn’t want to leave my house,” as well as the feeling that he was “sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends.” But of course, it is deeper than that. He furthered his point by saying that “anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it,” which makes him question himself “What I should do or be.” This disgusting feeling let him to write this rebellious song, when he realized that “The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing.” And so, he decided to just “didn’t leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind-numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

Before this official release of the song, however, it was shortly shown around the globe during his time in Los Angeles, London, and Germany, making the track a highly anticipated one.