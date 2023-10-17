Yungblud Teams Up With Oli Sykes For New Single “Happier”

Home News James Reed October 17th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Today, internationally acclaimed musician Yungblud teams up with Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon on new emphatic new single ‘Happier’.

‘Happier’ marks the second collaboration together following Bring Me The Horizon’s massive single ‘OBEY’ in 2020, and comes ahead of Yungblud joining the band on their Asia tour later this month, ahead of Yungblud’s own headline tour in the region.

“Happier” starts off with an insane electronic instrumental that goes on for about 30 seconds. Despite its upbeat acoustics, the first verse has dark undertones with themes of near death. “Time goes by a little less slowly// When I’m out my mind (Hey) //…Don’t let me die// I need you more now (Hey, hey, hey, hey)”. There are themes of overcoming depression in the song. Specifically, fear of the recovery process. “If I could tell you how I feel // I know that you’re still hurting too (Hey) // No, I’m not brokеn // I’m just scared to belong herе (Hey, hey, hey, hey) // Scared to be happier (Hey)”.