Dinosaur Jr. Joined By My Blood Valentine’s Kevin Shields For Live Cover Of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Roy Lott November 15th, 2023 - 9:40 PM

Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine joined Dinosaur Jr. onstage in London Tuesday night (November 14th) to perform a rendition of The Cure‘s “Just Like Heaven.”

Shields also assisted Dinosaur Jr. with “Tarpit” from their 1987 album You’re Living All Over Me, and they played “Thorn” from My Bloody Valentine’s 1988 EP You Made Me Realise. Watch some fan-captured videos of the special affair below.

Dinosaur Jr. is in the midst of residency shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fifth studio album Where You Been. Their run of shows in London ends tonight (November 15th) before a run of Brooklyn shows next month, for which fans can get tickets here. Earlier this year, the band joined Clutch on their North American tour. They also played at the Schellraiser Music Festival and the Mempho Music Festival alongside The Black Crowes, Turnpike Troubadours, Late Street Drive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Band Of Horses.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat