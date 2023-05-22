Dinosaur Jr. Announces Winter 2023 Where You Been 30th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Where You Been, was the iconic sixth studio album release from American rock band, Dinosaur Junior, who are now celebrating the 30 years since the album’s 1993 release. Considered the group’s most sound-defining body of work, Where you Been is one of their most successful projects which reached #50 on the 1993 Billboard Charts. Music journalist, Stevie Chick, writing in a BBC review, “There was something unabashedly classic about Where You Been’s rock, deriving not least from Mascis’ copious guitar heroics, layering multiple tracks of scree and howl so the entire album feels like one epic sky-scraping solo.”
To celebrate the 30 year anniversary, the band announced a U.S summer tour featuring the reunited trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph. Beginning on June 3rd in McGill, NV at the Shellraiser Festival, continuing on July 6th the band will head to Milwaukee to perform at Summerfest. The tour will hit other big stops such as Philadelphia, Nashville, and Denver before concluding September 30th in Memphis at the Memphis Music Festival.
After the U.S tour, The group will have a series of shows with 4-nights in London, taking place from November 12th through the 15th at The Garage. Along with the European dates, the band will hold 7-nights in Brooklyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, all tickets will be available for general sale May 25th at 10 AM EST.
DINOSAUR JR. TOUR DATES
Sat. June 3 – McGill, NV @ Shellraiser Festival
Thu. Jul. 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Fri. Jul. 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sat. Jul. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sun. Jul. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Thu. Jul. 27 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre
Fri. Jul. 28 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat. Jul. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
Sun. Jul. 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
Mon. Jul. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Wed. Aug. 2 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Thu. Aug. 3 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
Fri. Aug. 4 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
Sat. Aug. 5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
Sun. Aug. 27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Sat. Sep. 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
Sat. Sep. 16 – Wyndham, NY @ Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival
Sat. Sep. 30 – Memphis, TN @ Memphis Music Festival
Sun. Nov. 12 – London, UK @ The Garage
Mon. Nov. 13 – London, UK @ The Garage
Tue. Nov. 14 – London, UK @ The Garage
Wed. Nov. 15 – London, UK @ The Garage
Fri. Dec. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. Dec. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sun. Dec. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Tue. Dec. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Wed. Dec. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Dec. 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Dec. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg