Dinosaur Jr. Announces Winter 2023 Where You Been 30th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Jaden Johnson May 22nd, 2023 - 6:50 PM

Where You Been, was the iconic sixth studio album release from American rock band, Dinosaur Junior, who are now celebrating the 30 years since the album’s 1993 release. Considered the group’s most sound-defining body of work, Where you Been is one of their most successful projects which reached #50 on the 1993 Billboard Charts. Music journalist, Stevie Chick, writing in a BBC review, “There was something unabashedly classic about Where You Been’s rock, deriving not least from Mascis’ copious guitar heroics, layering multiple tracks of scree and howl so the entire album feels like one epic sky-scraping solo.”

To celebrate the 30 year anniversary, the band announced a U.S summer tour featuring the reunited trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph. Beginning on June 3rd in McGill, NV at the Shellraiser Festival, continuing on July 6th the band will head to Milwaukee to perform at Summerfest. The tour will hit other big stops such as Philadelphia, Nashville, and Denver before concluding September 30th in Memphis at the Memphis Music Festival.

After the U.S tour, The group will have a series of shows with 4-nights in London, taking place from November 12th through the 15th at The Garage. Along with the European dates, the band will hold 7-nights in Brooklyn at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, all tickets will be available for general sale May 25th at 10 AM EST.

DINOSAUR JR. TOUR DATES

Sat. June 3 – McGill, NV @ Shellraiser Festival

Thu. Jul. 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Fri. Jul. 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sat. Jul. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sun. Jul. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Thu. Jul. 27 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre

Fri. Jul. 28 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat. Jul. 29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

Sun. Jul. 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

Mon. Jul. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Wed. Aug. 2 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Thu. Aug. 3 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Fri. Aug. 4 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

Sat. Aug. 5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

Sun. Aug. 27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Sat. Sep. 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sat. Sep. 16 – Wyndham, NY @ Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

Sat. Sep. 30 – Memphis, TN @ Memphis Music Festival

Sun. Nov. 12 – London, UK @ The Garage

Mon. Nov. 13 – London, UK @ The Garage

Tue. Nov. 14 – London, UK @ The Garage

Wed. Nov. 15 – London, UK @ The Garage

Fri. Dec. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. Dec. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sun. Dec. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tue. Dec. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Dec. 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Dec. 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg