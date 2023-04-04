Schellraiser Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Dinosaur Jr., Joy Formidable, Blitzen Trapper and More

Home News Dita Dimone April 4th, 2023 - 6:07 PM

The Schellraiser music festival is set to take place from June 1-3 in Ely, Nevada. The event will feature major artists such as Dinosaur Jr., The Joy Formidable, and Blonde Redhead, and will be held in one of North America’s most spectacular natural settings, surrounded by the Schell Creek Mountain range.

This year’s festival is the second edition of the event, with the first one seeing performances by Old 97’s, Houndmouth, Shannon Shaw, BRONCHO, and more. The smaller crowds of Schellraiser 2022 provide an opportunity for festival-goers and artists to interact and engage with each other in a unique and welcoming setting focused on music.

The event’s founder, Rudy Herndon, describes the festival as a celebration of “alternative and independent music, from country to cumbia, punk to pop, and soul to psychedelia.” Herndon created Schellraiser to promote more live music events in Eastern Nevada’s Steptoe Valley, where he has lived off and on since 2006. His inspiration for the festival came after attending the Trans Pecos Festival of Music + Love in Marfa, Texas.

He aimed to create a smaller-scale festival that was inclusive and welcoming and free from the trends, social pressures, and pretensions that often plague larger-scale events. To reduce the impact on local traffic, the festival is partnering with the Ely Shoshone Tribe’s Tsaa Nesunkwa Cannabis Dispensary to provide free rides on the Canna-Bus.

Schellraiser’s off-grid campground is powered by the largest private solar array in the surrounding area, with a solar battery storage system keeping the campground’s lights on long into the night. Herndon hopes that the festival, in conjunction with the restoration of the historic and abandoned McGill Theater near Ely, will help jump-start the culture.

Day tickets and three-day passes to Schellraiser can be purchased at: schellraiser.com/tickets.

Off-site camping and glamping options are limited and will be available to reserve in mid-April at: schellraiser.com/camping/.

Full Line Up

June 1

Main Stage:

Asleep At The Wheel

Blitzen Trapper

The Secret Sisters

Mapache

The Delines

Brit Taylor

West Texas Exiles

Side Stage:

Brennen Leigh

Vandoliers

The Two Tracks

Ali McGuirk

June 2

Main Stage:

Blonde Redhead

The Joy Formidable

Death Valley Girls

Blackwater Holylight

Frankie And The Witch Fingers

Tropa Magica

Anthony D’Amato

Side Stage:

TBA

Grace McKagan

Los Shadows

The Mellons

The Plastic Cherries

June 3

Main Stage:

Dinosaur Jr.

Murder By Death

SadGirl

Night Moves

Titus Andronicus

The Paranoyds

The 40 Acre Mule

Side Stage:

Joshua Ray Walker

Ottoman Turks

Jenny Don’t And The Spurs

White Rose Motor Oil