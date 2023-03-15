Clutch Announce North American Tour Featuring Dinosaur Jr And Red Fang

Home News Dita Dimone March 15th, 2023 - 9:52 AM

Alternative Rock Luminaries Clutch, Dinosour Jr, and Red Fang unite for t2023 our

Maryland rock authority CLUTCH announces North American headlining tour with alternative staples like DINOSAUR JR. and Red FANG. The 12-date trek will kick off on July 21 in Washington, D.C., and consist of stops in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, and Wichita before concluding on August 5 in Denver.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.net presale starts on Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and ends on Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 p.m. EDT whilst brought on, type in the presale code “BBMCLUTCH2023” to get right of entry to tickets earlier than most people. fashionable on-sale might be Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster recently spoke to AndrewHaug.com, about future plans for the band. As far as retirement goes, fans can rest assured, they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“No, there is no retirement plan in the future. We’re gonna do this for as long as we can possibly do it. We still enjoy it. We just wrapped up a very extensive European tour, probably the longest we’ve done over there. And it was certainly difficult to do, and it was tiring but was also probably one of the most exciting things I’ll ever do,” said Gaster. “It was an experience of a lifetime. And I think we all feel like that. This opportunity to play music is such a special thing. We’re just gonna keep doing this thing for as long as we can. I enjoy making music with these guys. It’s a very special thing.”

CLUTCH, DINOSAUR JR., and RED FANG 2023 tour dates: