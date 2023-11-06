Zack De La Rocha Joins Gaza Ceasefire March Following Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 11:52 AM

According to stereogum.com, On November 3 Rage Against The Machine was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. But the band did not perform at the ceremony because lead sing Zack de la Rocha joined the hundreds and thousands of people on marching to Washington to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli bombardment has devastated Gaza by killing thousands of civilians, including more than 4,000 children. So far, the American government has done very little to protect the people of Gaza and the House of Representatives recently approved a $14 billion military aid package for Israel. On November 4, a massive crowds marched on Washington in solidarity with Palestine.

Sunny Singh, the videographer whose YouTube channel Hate5Six documents hardcore shows and protests, is a longtime Rage Against The Machine fan who travelled with the band and filmed their shows on their tour last year. The day after the induction ceremony, Singh was to the march on Washington. From there, Singh he ran into De La Rocha in the street and the videographer posted a photo of the two of them together.

300,000 of us marched on DC today in support of Palestinian self-determination and called for an end to Israel’s genocide. Cell service tanked the livestream but I ran into Zack de la Rocha who came out for the march. pic.twitter.com/uj8Pi8buig — hate5six (@hate5six) November 5, 2023

Last Friday Singh attended the Hall Of Fame induction, which used his footage in Rage Against The Machine’s video package. During his acceptance speech, Tom Morello called himself “one quarter of Rage Against The Machine” and added “Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including our being inducted into the Rock Hall.”

Morello did not directly mention Israel and Palestine during his speech but the guitarist did pose with a sign reading “CEASEFIRE” backstage.

“Music can change the world…I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and in turn have affected the world…Organizers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile & Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.” – RATM’s @tmorello at #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/crTRWSkGiq

