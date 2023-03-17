Courtney Love Exposes ‘Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame’ As Sexist in New Op-Ed

Home News Trisha Valdez March 17th, 2023 - 8:18 PM

’90s rock legend Courtney Love exposes ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ the sexism in the industry could not stay unnoticed any longer. Love went to the paper and wrote a new editorial for The Guardian.

Love starts off her piece explaining how hard it is to maintain any kind of success or relevance as a woman in music. According to Stereo gum, “She also describes how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame started off with a slate of all-male nominees- that the institution didn’t induct Sister Rosetta Tharpe until 2018 and that it still hasn’t inducted Big Mama Thornton.”

She also points out how small the number of women is on the nominating board, nine women to be exact.

Love points out how long it took for women of Rock and Roll to be recognized and have been overlooked. Some names she mentions are, Nina Simone, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Tina Turner, Kate Bush and Chaka Khan.

An interesting point Love made in her editorial was about Elvis. She said, “The magnificent Chuck D rapped: Elvis is a hero to most, but he doesn’t mean shit to me. I concur. Big Mama Thornton first sang Hound Dod.”

Big Mama Thornton first sang Hound Dog, and the cover Elvis sang is the reason he “became king.” She talks about the different women who were never recognized for their big roles in rock. The are the reason we have rock’n’roll today, unfortunately it is the men who receive the credit.

After writing her piece the Guardian made some edits which Love did not find rightful at all. She goes to Instagram to explain.

Love said in her post, “@guardian censored my line “RUN BY A GOVERNING BOARD MADE UP OF MUSIC’S MOST MALEVOLENT, A VIRTUAL BLACK HOLE OF THE HELLISH.” See board list (slide 2) Remember #freebritney? Yeah. All them & MORE very bad actors. I never used the word ‘marginalized’ applied to 51 percent of the worlds population (censored by a woman! Is this why people use sub stack?)”

Read Courtany Loves editorial here.

