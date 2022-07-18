Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha Performs While Seated At First Two Canadian Shows Of 2022 Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 1:32 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Rage Against The Machine vocalist Zack de la Rocha is still recovering from injuring his leg onstage during a show in Chicago, Illinois. During back-to-back shows in Canada on the 15th and 16th, the singer was forced to remain seated throughout the band’s performances.

RATM’s appearance at the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest on Friday marked their first Canadian show in over a decade. Their second Canadian performance of the year was at the Festival D’été De Québec on Saturday. According to festival organizers, the group was met with a crowd of over 30,000 during their Ottawa appearance.

On July 11, de la Rocha injured his leg four songs into their set while performing “Bullet In the Head” from their self-titled debut album which was released in 1992. Initially, he had to be helped off stage by crew members and eventually returned after a brief period of time. The band then resumed playing with the singer seated on a monitor.

“I don’t know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fuckin’ shit goin’. If I have to crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for y’all tonight. We came too fuckin’ far,” de la Rocha exclaimed following his return to stage.

As always, the band has remained active politically. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the group pledged $475,000 to abortion access organizations. The band also projected video messages addressing the lack of universal paid parental leave, Black maternal mortality rates, gun violence and more.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson