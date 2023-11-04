Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Only Member In Attendance At Rock Hall Induction

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 4th, 2023 - 5:56 PM

According to Pitchfork, Rage Against the Machine have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Tom Morello accepted the award on behalf of the group, with Ice-T having the privilege of bestowing it. Regrettably, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk were not present at the event.

A solo Morello accepted the award on Rage’s behalf with a characteristically fiery speech. After the ceremony, he appeared with his trophy in the press room holding a note reading: “Ceasefire.” Morello read his acceptance speech, which he began by alluding to disagreements within the band regarding their induction. In 2019, Rage Against the Machine launched a comeback initiative and have now been named as inductees into the Rock Hall of Fame. Joining them are musicians Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and the Spinners. This marks the fourth time that Rage Against the Machine has been considered for this prestigious honor, with previous nominations in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Rage Against the Machine wasted no time in responding to their induction news, promptly releasing a comprehensive statement outlining their journey and unwavering revolutionary values. “In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect,” they wrote. “We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we’ve worked with and all the activists, organizers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our art.”