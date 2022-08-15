Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha Reportedly Has a Torn Achilles

Rage Against the Machine’s tour may have ended, but the band’s still feeling the effects. According to Consequence of Sound, it was recently revealed that vocalist Zack de la Rocha suffered a torn Achilles tendon, an injury which forced the band to cancel the UK/European legs of their tour (which would have taken place in August in September).

Photographer Glen E. Friedman, friend of de la Rocha, revealed the diagnosis on his Instagram. He captioned a photo, “I went to see my good friend Zack (with his torn Achilles) perform last night at Madison Square Garden, one of the most hallowed venues in the modern world.”

The injury occurred on stage last month, during a Chicago performance. The vocalist proved to be a trooper following that, telling the audience, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.” He continued to perform on tour while seated. Guitarist Tom Morello also faced a similar incident on stage, when he was accidentally tackled by security.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson