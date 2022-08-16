Rage Against The Machine Raised $1 Million For Charity

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 1:55 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Rage Against The Machine’s New York City residency shows have raised $1 million for local charities. The five-date Madison Square Garden shows had set aside 10% of the tickets with “charity pricing” in order to gather funds for organizations in the surrounding area. The tickets were sold at a higher price point than general admission options, offsetting ticket resellers.

“Charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five night Madison Square Garden residency raised $1,000,000,” The band shared in an Instagram post, adding. “These funds will be distributed to the Immigrant Defense Project and by WhyHunger to Neighbors Together and The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage Against The Machine (@rageagainstthemachine)

As always, the band has remained active politically. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the group pledged $475,000 to abortion access organizations. The band also projected video messages addressing the lack of universal paid parental leave, Black maternal mortality rates, gun violence and more. Thus far they have called to “abort the Supreme Court”, called out violence against the Indigenous peoples of Canada and pledged to donate $75,000 to anti-racism and Indigenous climate action organizations

De la Rocha has been recovering from a leg injury over the course of the band’s tour and it was recently revealed that he may have torn his achilles tendon. On July 11, he injured his leg four songs into their set while performing “Bullet In the Head” from their self-titled debut album which was released in 1992. Initially, he had to be helped off stage by crew members and eventually returned after a brief period of time. The band then resumed playing with the singer seated on a monitor.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson