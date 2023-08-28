Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Performs At Reopening Of Sole Unionized Strip Club In U.S.

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 12:24 PM

According to consequence.net, on August 24 Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello showed his pride with the only unionized strip club in the US by performing at the reopening of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, Los Angeles after a plus year strike.

To help capture the moment Morello went on Instagram to share his performance at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

“This is what solidarity looks like!! Rocking the @equitystrippersnoho Victory Party at Star Gardens, which after a tremendous fight is THE ONLY UNIONIZED STRIP CLUB IN THE USA!! Showing up to support were @wgawest! @sagaftra! @unitehere11! @teamsters! @unitedfarmworkers! @actorsequity! @industrialworkersoftheworld! @musicalartistsunion! @afmlocal47! While the owners are still doing very shady things it was a night of radical unity and radical rump shaking!”

The post continues with: “Cecil Roberts, President of @umwaunion sent this message: “All workers need a Union regardless of their occupation. Unions make bad jobs good jobs, low paying jobs good paying jobs, unsafe jobs safe jobs, and that is exactly why your Employer doesn’t want you to organize. If you want higher wages, join a union, if you want healthcare, join a union, if you want better working conditions, join a union, if you just want to tell the boss to kiss your ass, join a union!!! Solidarity, Sisters!!!”

In clips shared from the surprise appearance, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist can be heard playing his solo track “Hold the Line” from 2021’s The Atlas Underground Fire as well as leading a call-and-response that went “When I say ‘union,’ you say ‘power!’”

TONIGHT after over a year long battle on picket lines, at the NLRB, and beyond Star Garden reopens as a UNION STRIP CLUB and @tmorello is performing #SolidaritySummer pic.twitter.com/JULBhmaxCa — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) August 25, 2023

