Psycho Las Vegas Announce Full Line Up Including Suicidal Tendencies, Emperor, Warpaint, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ulver and More

Psycho Las Vegas has unveiled the official lineup for its 2022 festival. It will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas from August 19 through August 21.

Artists like Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves In The Throne Room, Samael, Boris, MGLA, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, Bömbers and Year of No Light will be featured at the festival. In addition, GZA, Dance With The Dead, Anika, The KVB, The Juliana Theory, Amenra and more will be performing.

Last year’s festival featured Mastodon, Cephalic Carnage, Goatwhore, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Deafheaven, Cult of Fire, Drab Majesty, High on Fire, Down, Amigo the Devil and others.

The full lineup for the upcoming 2022 festival can be viewed below.

Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

Mercyful Fate

Suicidal Tendencies

Emperor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Mayhem

Carpenter Brut

GZA

Satyricon

Watain

She Past Away

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At The Gates

High On Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Cirith Ungol

Vio-lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed AD

Samael

Boris

Nothing

Dance With The Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

Wolves In The Throne Room

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Amenra

MGLA

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

King Woman

WAND

Crobot

Wiegedood

Marissa Nadler

N8NOFACE

Bömbers

Drain

Year Of No Light

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast On The Left

Chessboxing with GZA