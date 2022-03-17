Psycho Las Vegas Announce Full Line Up Including Suicidal Tendencies, Emperor, Warpaint, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ulver and More

Psycho Las Vegas has unveiled the official lineup for its 2022 festival. It will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas from August 19 through August 21.
Artists like Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves In The Throne Room, Samael, Boris, MGLA, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, Bömbers and Year of No Light will be featured at the festival. In addition, GZA, Dance With The Dead, Anika, The KVB, The Juliana Theory, Amenra and more will be performing.
Last year’s festival featured Mastodon, Cephalic Carnage, Goatwhore, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Deafheaven, Cult of Fire, Drab Majesty, High on Fire, Down, Amigo the Devil and others.
The full lineup for the upcoming 2022 festival can be viewed below.
Psycho Las Vegas Lineup
Mercyful Fate
Suicidal Tendencies
Emperor
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Warpaint
Mayhem
Carpenter Brut
GZA
Satyricon
Watain
She Past Away
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah
Carcass
At The Gates
High On Fire
Ulver
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Cirith Ungol
Vio-lence
Katatonia
The Accüsed AD
Samael
Boris
Nothing
Dance With The Dead
Anika
The KVB
The Juliana Theory
Monster Magnet
Wolves In The Throne Room
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Amenra
MGLA
Liturgy
Primitive Man
Tribulation
Monolord
Gatecreeper
King Woman
WAND
Crobot
Wiegedood
Marissa Nadler
N8NOFACE
Bömbers
Drain
Year Of No Light
Mizmor
The Goddamn Gallows
Sanguisugabogg
200 Stab Wounds
Last Podcast On The Left
Chessboxing with GZA