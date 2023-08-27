Suicidal Tendencies Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 27th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Suicidal Tendencies recently announced their tour date for the fall of 2023. Starting on the first of September 2023 and running until the eighteenth of November 2023 this should be a tour to put on the books. There’s a total of 13 shows with dates in the US, Canada and Australia there’s a show for fans everywhere.

Brooklyn Vegan states, “Suicidal Tendencies‘ self-titled debut album turned 40 in July, and they’ve announced some shows to celebrate the occasion. They’ll stop in NYC (October 15 at Terminal 5), Silver Spring (October 12 at The Fillmore Silver Spring), Worcester (October 13 at The Palladium), and Berkeley (October 19 and 20 at The UC Theatre). Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales happening now.”

As a celebration, this tour will certainly be one to remember. As stated above tickets for all dates are on sale now! Be sure to check out where they will be and when in the list of tour dates below you won’t want to miss this show! Suicidal Tendencies is certainly a fan favorite and their punk style, while not for everyone, should be absolutely rocking this fall. For the US the tour has dates in Tennessee, Virginia, Mayland, New York and California. It will definitely be a time to remember!

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES: 2023 TOUR DATES

01/09/23 – Putnam County, TN, US – Muddy Roots Festival 2023

10/09/23 – Danville, VA, US – Blue Ridge Festival 2023 Virginia International Raceway

15/09/23 – Victoria, BC, Canada – Rifflandia Music Festival 2023 Royal Athletic Park

23/09/23 – Ontario, CA – US Toyota Arena *

12/10/23 – Silver Springs, MD, US – The Fillmore Silver Springs

13/10/23 – Worcester, MA, US – The Palladium

15/10/23 – New York, NY, US – Terminal 5

19/10/23 – Berkeley, CA, US – The UC Theatre

20/10/23 – Berkeley, CA, US – The UC Theatre

11/11/23 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – The Triffid

16/11/23 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Metro Theatre

17/11/23 – Thornbury, VIC, Australia – The Croxton Bandroom