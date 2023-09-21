Lizzo’s Former Tour Employee Sues Over Alleged Break Denial

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 12:11 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Asha Daniels, who allegedly says she worked in Lizzo’s wardrobe department on tour this year, alleges in a new lawsuit that she was allegedly refused breaks during 20 hour shifts and that she allegedly heard racist and fatphobic comments from alleged members of Lizzo’s team.

Daniels allegedly mentioned that Amanda Nomura, a member of Lizzo’s team, allegedly called Black women on the tour allegedly “dumb,” allegedly “useless” and allegedly“fat.”

The alleged complaint follows an alleged lawsuit from three other dancers who allegedly filed at the start of August, by stating they were allegedly sexually harassed and allegedly weight shamed.

In the alleged lawsuit, Daniels allegedly claims Nomura allegedly rolled a clothing rack over her ankle and that she allegedly was later reprimanded for wearing Crocs to ease the swelling.

Daniels allegedly says she raised the issue with Lizzo’s tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, who allegedly advised Daniels to get video evidence but that she felt that would be allegedly unethical.