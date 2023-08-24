Lizzo Intends To Counter Sue Former Dancers For “Malicious Persecution”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 24th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

According to nme.com, artist Lizzo‘s lawyer has mentioned that the vocalist is allegedly intends to sue her former backup dancers for alleged “malicious prosecution” following their alleged lawsuit against her.

The artist is allegedly being sued by three of her former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The alleged lawsuit that names Lizzo, production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley as the alleged defendants.

In the alleged suit, Lizzo’s former backup dancers allegedly accuse the of off allegedly creating a hostile work environment and allegedly engaging in sexual harassment.

According to the alleged statement shared by Lizzo’s attorney Martin Singer on August 23, they allegedly “intend to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed”. Singer also allegedly added: “The lawsuit is a sham.”

Also Singer provided alleged photos of the plaintiffs with “the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris” on March 5.

According to their alleged lawsuit, the plaintiffs allegedly claimed that Lizzo allegedly “failed to mention when inviting the dancers to this performance was that it was a nude cabaret bar.”

Lizzo’s lawyer also allegedly mentioned that all three dancers returned to work on the tour following the Paris outing.

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.” said Singer.

Neama Rahmani, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs responded to Singer’s alleged statement and told The Independent: “We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her.”

Rahmani continues with: “Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

The Lawyer adds: We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max Love Lizzo documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.”

She ended her statement by calling allegedly Singer’s threats “empty” by saying: “I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels so we have no plans to back down. Let’s see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media.”