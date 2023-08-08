Grimes Shows Support For Lizzo Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

According to billboard.com, artist Grimes is showing support for artist Lizzo who is allegedly accused of alleged sexual harassment and allegedly fostering a hostile work environment.

On August 6 Grimes went on social media to share the positive experiences the artist had with Lizzo.

I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was “cool”, and… — (@Grimezsz) August 6, 2023

” love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was “cool”, and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world.” said Grimes.

The artist adds: “There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents. I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed. tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.

In the alleged complaint filed on August 1,, dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez allegedly accuse Lizzo of alleged body-shaming, alleged racial and religious discrimination and allegedly being pressured to allegedly touch nude dancers during an alleged live sex show.

Oscar nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison also allegedly claimed separately on social media that has she allegedly stepped away from the star’s Love, Lizzo documentary because the she allegedly “was treated with such disrespect by her.”

Lizzo’s alleged statement in response to the alleged lawsuit mentioned that the alleged claims are allegedly “false” and are alleged “sensationalized stories.”

“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.” said Lizzo.

Grimes’s statement of support was challenged by one X user who wrote: “Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn’t believe people ‘on her level’ deserve respect.”

The artist responded with: “Lizzo was nice to me before [Elon Musk] when she blew up and I was still indie as f—. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn’t want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That’s a good person.”