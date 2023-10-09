Incubus and Lizzo Team Up to Play Morning View in Full at Hollywood Bowl

Home News Kennedy Huston October 9th, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Lizzo shows off her unmatched flute skills as she briefly joins Incubus during their performance of “Aqueous Transmission”. The group executed a full performance of their most recently re-recorded album, Morning View, along with some of their older hits at the Hollywood Bowl this past Friday night. The modern-pop artist was welcomed with a thunderous applause and cheering from the audience.

Their performance featured 21 songs titled “Anna Molly”, “Pardon Me”, “Dig”, and “Drive”. The group also reintroduced classics such as “Blood on the Ground”, “Have You Ever”, “Under My Umbrella” along with “Aqueous Transmission”.

Lizzo shared on Instagram that she was beyond thrilled about performing with Incubus. She writes, “Those who know me… KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE.”

She continues, “I saw @incubusofficial perform 20 years ago at @woodlandspavilion for morning view (I’ve been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E),” she continued. “And now to be at @hollywoodbowl performing Aqueous Transmission with @sashabefluting — I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR — thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true.”

The group viewed this performance as a significant milestone. welcoming Action Bronson and Paris Jackson in celebration.