Lizzo Accepts Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Despite Ongoing Lawsuits

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 22nd, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Pop singer Lizzo recently accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award last night on Thursday, September 21. However, allegations have been made where the singer is allegedly named in an alleged lawsuit against her.

According to NME, the lawsuit was allegedly filed on the same day, allegedly reporting how there has been alleged racial discrimination, alleged bullying, alleged harassment in her team. In past months, allegations have been made. The allegations report how Lizzo has also allegedly sexually harassed her coworkers and allegedly created a toxic work environment. In September of this year, the singer’s former tour employee was allegedly refused breaks and experienced alleged bullying during her work shift. The employee, whose name is Asha Daniels, resorted to allegedly suing Lizzo’s team.

Allegations have been made last night when Lizzo accepted her Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. The singer’s team has been reported for alleged bullying. Amanda Nomura, the singer’s past fashion designer, has allegedly been accused of making derogatory comments toward the singer’s backup dancers.

Lizzo has reportedly denied all of the alleged claims made in the alleged lawsuits. She also posted on Instagram on the 3rd of August of this year focusing on the original lawsuit allegedly made against her.

The singer wrote: Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

Lizzo is also reported to sue her original dancers for alleged “malicious prosecution” in the near future.