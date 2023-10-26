Christine McVie’s Estate Sells Her Stake In Fleetwood Mac’s Recorded Music

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 11:34 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to nme.com, the estate of Christine Mcvie has sold the late singer’s stake in Fleetwood Mac‘s music. Mcvie died last November at the age of 79 years old after suffering from an ischemic stroke.

Also the artist had been diagnosed with metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin, which are cancer cells that had been detected in the body.

The past Summer it was reported that McVie left behind a fortune of $70million. The musician left the majority of her inheritance to her brother John Perfect and his children, along with various charities also benefiting from the will.

According Rolling Stone, McVie’s estate has now struck a deal to sell the artist’s stake in Fleetwood Mac’s recorded music to the acquisition firm HarbourView Equity Partners. The acquisition includes shares in classic hits “Songbird,” “Say You Love Me” “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain” and “Dreams.”

Sherrese Clarke Soares, Harbourview CEO, has declined to disclose the amount of money everything was sold for but in the following statement Soares shares her thoughts about Mcvie’s legacy.

“She’s iconic. Christine wrote those beautiful, melodic pop songs, and it was Christine who really kept them together as Fleetwood Mac’s guiding star. Christine’s no longer with us, but she was obviously such a major and important force in the world of rock and roll.”

Back in 2021 Mick Fleetwood sold his share of Fleetwood Mac’s royalties to BMG for an undisclosed amount of money. Also Stevie Nicks previously sold an 80 per cent interest in her catalogue for $100 million, with Lindsey Buckingham selling all of his music publishing rights.