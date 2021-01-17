BMG Acquires Mick Fleetwood Catalog Interest

Home News Krista Marple January 17th, 2021 - 7:01 PM

The royalty interest for over 300 recordings belonging to Fleetwood Mack’s Mick Fleetwood has been bought by BMG. Some of the iconic band’s biggest hits such as “Dreams,” “Rumours,” “Landslide,” “The Chain” and more are included in the deal. More specifically, BMG’s purchase is said to include Fleetwood’s interest for all of the music recorded aside from the first two albums they produced.

Because of popular app TikTok, “Dreams” has blown up even more taking the song to over 3.2 billion streams globally, which only happened over the course of an eight-week span. The app took the song to 126,000 downloads, 182 million streams and was viewed 2.8 billion times on TikTok, according to Blabbermouth.

“Mick Fleetwood is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock. He has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres and, of course, he is one of rock’s greatest drummers. BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of ‘Mick Fleetwood & Friends,’” said BMG’s CEO Hartwig Masuch, according to Blabbermouth.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends is a tribute movie created with the intent to honor legendary guitarist Peter Green, co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, as well as highlighting his time with the band. Green passed away on July 25 of last year.

In November of 2020, the project based around a tribute show that took place in London’s Palladium in late February that year was announced. The cast for Mick Fleetwood & Friends will feature appearances from Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Jonny Lang and many more. The tribute to Green and his work with the band is due to be released in theaters in March of this year.

“The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” wrote Fleetwood. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’…”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado