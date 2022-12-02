LCD Soundsystem Plays Tribute To Christine McVie

LCD Soundsystem are currently in their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run. On November 30, it was announced that Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie tragically passed away.
James Murphy and the crew paid tribute to her that night of their show. They performed part of McVie’s Fleetwood Mac song “Songbird” and incorporated that into “New York I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down”, with Nancy Whang singing lead.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Additionally, LCD used Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Love in Store’ as their walk-on music on Wednesday and played ‘You make Love Fun’ and ‘Everywhere’ immediately after their set ended.”
LCD also performed a live cover of The Human League’s “Seconds” the same Wednesday performance. Watch the video stream below.
LCD is still performing Brooklyn Steel with 12 more shows to go, tickets will be available here.
Down below was the full line up for their Wednesday show November 30th. For more stories about the artist click here.
LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/30/2022
Us v Them
I Can Change
You Wanted a Hit
Tribulations
Movement
Tonite
On Repeat
new body rhumba
Yr City’s a Sucker
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
Someone Great
Losing My Edge
Home
Encore:
Seconds (The Human League)
New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down / Songbird (Fleetwood Mac)
Dance Yrself Clean
All My Friends