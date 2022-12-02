LCD Soundsystem Plays Tribute To Christine McVie

Home News Trisha Valdez December 2nd, 2022 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

LCD Soundsystem are currently in their 20-show Brooklyn Steel run. On November 30, it was announced that Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie tragically passed away.

James Murphy and the crew paid tribute to her that night of their show. They performed part of McVie’s Fleetwood Mac song “Songbird” and incorporated that into “New York I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down”, with Nancy Whang singing lead.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Additionally, LCD used Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Love in Store’ as their walk-on music on Wednesday and played ‘You make Love Fun’ and ‘Everywhere’ immediately after their set ended.”

LCD also performed a live cover of The Human League’s “Seconds” the same Wednesday performance. Watch the video stream below.

LCD is still performing Brooklyn Steel with 12 more shows to go, tickets will be available here.

Down below was the full line up for their Wednesday show November 30th. For more stories about the artist click here.

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 11/30/2022

Us v Them

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Tonite

On Repeat

new body rhumba

Yr City’s a Sucker

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Seconds (The Human League)

New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down / Songbird (Fleetwood Mac)

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends