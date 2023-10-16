Zack De La Rocha, DJ Shadow, Tenacious D & More Join Run The Jewels During 10 Year Anniversary Shows At Hollywood Palladium

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

According to stereogum.com, hip hop duo Run The Jewels finished up their anniversary tour with four nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Artist Zack De La Rocha joined the hip hop duo on stage last Thursday night. Also artists DJ Shadow and Z-Trip were the special guests during last Wednesday’s performance.

On last Friday and Saturday Run The Jewels brought out more guests including Danny Brown performing “Hey Kids (Bumaye)” and Tunde Adebimpe came out for “Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost)” on last Friday night.

On last Saturday night the bands the Alchemist and Tenacious D served served as the surprise opening. Plus musician Jack Black lingered around for the start of Run The Jewels’s set to perform “We Are The Champions” with the hip hop duo.

