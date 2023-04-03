Danny Brown Calls Out Record Label and Management for Holding Back New Album Quaranta

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 12:40 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Rapper Danny Brown, who for a while has seemed to be hinting at a new studio project, XXXX, after a mysterious message back in October of 2020 where Brown tweeted “XXXX”. This prospective project title was in reference to the rapper’s 2011 breakthrough album, XXX, which played as a double entendre and pun to Brown being 30 years old at the time. Due to the enigmatic nature of Brown that fans know and appreciate, a cryptic hint for new work from the artist wouldn’t be the most unexpected rollout from Detroit rapper. However, almost 3 years later it seemed that the teased album was a hoax or another display of a social media message getting taken out of context by fans.

In a recent episode of the rapper’s YouTube podcast, The Danny Brown Show, it is revealed that Brown was in fact teasing an upcoming project to follow his 2019 album, uknowhatimsayin¿. Brown detailed that he did turn in an album titled, Quaranta, two years ago but his record label, Warp Records, and his manager, Dart Parker are keeping him in the dark about its release. Further alleging that his label is upset about his recent release, Scaring The Hoes, alongside rapper JPEGMAFIA.