Run The Jewels Announces Fall 2023 10th Anniversary Tour Dates, Playing All Four Albums in Full

Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 9:17 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Brooklyn’s rap duo Run The Jewels have announced a series of anniversary live events being presented in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles this Fall.

Coming on the heels of the 10th anniversary of the duo’s debut, the group will perform four shows in each city and each concert spans the band’s full discography, which features numerous special guests and surprises along the way.

It will be the first and only run of club shows in North America since Run The Jewel dropped their album RTJ4 in 2020 and first major performances since wrapping up last years tour with Rage Against The Machine.

In the press release Run The Jewels express their happiness regarding the upcoming shows.

“It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

The duo added: “We’re doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it’s RTJ2… etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you.“

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time, with a special fan pre-sale starting tomorrow. For more information visit www.runthejewels.com

Run The Jewels Tour Dates

9/13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

9/27 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/28 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium