Static-X & Sevendust Share Statement After Canceling Tennessee Show Due To ‘Inadequate Security’

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

According to loudwire.com, The Machine Killer Tour featuring co headliners Static-X and Sevendust with special guests Dope and Lines of Loyalty hit a a bump on October 12 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where the show was canceled at the last minute due to inadequate security.

The tour is the first between Static-X and Sevendust since 1999 and kicked off on October 6 in Houston, Texas. The current leg will wrap up on November 1 and a second run is already booked from Feburary 1 through Feburary 27.

Some fans were looking forward to see the tour live but did not get their opportunity as the artists, promoter and venue were working to find a solution that would allow the show to go on as intended after encountering issues earlier in the day.

In a joint statement shared by Static-X and Sevendust have shared the following statement.

“The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show. We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures. We wish this didn’t happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can.”