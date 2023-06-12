Static X and Sevendust Announces Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Metal-band Static-X and rock-band Sevendust have just announced that they will be going on tour together this Fall, along with NYC-based rock band DOPE as a supporting act. According to Consequence, this lineup references a tour that all three bands went on back in 1993.
The tour itself, titled “Machine Killer” is named after both Static-X’s second studio length album Machine and Sevendust’s upcoming Truth Killer. Static-X also has an upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol 2 while DOPE will be promoting their recently released Blood Money Part Zer0.
“We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one.” Static-X’s Xer0 says in a recent press release. “We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.” Bassist Tony Campos would add with “We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”
Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon would go on to say “We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and DOPE. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring all of our family members together in one place.”
All three bands will release new albums this year, with Sevendust’s fourteenth studio-album Truth Killer releasing July 28th. Static-X’s Project Regeneration: Vol 2 releases November 2nd while DOPE’s Blood Money part Zer0 came out earlier this year.
The “Machine Killer” tour kicks off on October 6th in Houston, Texas at the 713 Music Hall. The full tour date list can be found below:
October 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
October 7 – Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum
October 8 – Little Rock AK – The Hall
October 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
October 11 – Murfreesboro, TN – Outside at Hop Springs
October 13 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
October 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
October 15 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall
October 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
October 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
October 19 – Gary, IN – The Hard Rock
October 20 – Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center
October 22 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
October 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
October 24 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theatre
October 26 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
October 27 – Albuquerque, NM – REVEL
October 28 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock
October 30 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
October 31 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
November 1 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern