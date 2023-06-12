Static X and Sevendust Announces Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Zach Monteiro June 12th, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Static-X perform at Irving Plaza in New York, NY on March 19th 2023.

Metal-band Static-X and rock-band Sevendust have just announced that they will be going on tour together this Fall, along with NYC-based rock band DOPE as a supporting act. According to Consequence, this lineup references a tour that all three bands went on back in 1993.

The tour itself, titled “Machine Killer” is named after both Static-X’s second studio length album Machine and Sevendust’s upcoming Truth Killer. Static-X also has an upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol 2 while DOPE will be promoting their recently released Blood Money Part Zer0.

“We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one.” Static-X’s Xer0 says in a recent press release. “We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.” Bassist Tony Campos would add with “We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”

Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon would go on to say “We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and DOPE. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring all of our family members together in one place.”

All three bands will release new albums this year, with Sevendust’s fourteenth studio-album Truth Killer releasing July 28th. Static-X’s Project Regeneration: Vol 2 releases November 2nd while DOPE’s Blood Money part Zer0 came out earlier this year.

The “Machine Killer” tour kicks off on October 6th in Houston, Texas at the 713 Music Hall. The full tour date list can be found below:

October 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

October 7 – Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8 – Little Rock AK – The Hall

October 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

October 11 – Murfreesboro, TN – Outside at Hop Springs

October 13 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

October 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

October 15 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall

October 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

October 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

October 19 – Gary, IN – The Hard Rock

October 20 – Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center

October 22 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

October 24 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theatre

October 26 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27 – Albuquerque, NM – REVEL

October 28 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock

October 30 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

October 31 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues