Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon Says Morgan Rose’s Comments About Band’s Retirement Were “Taken Out Of Context”

Last month, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose did an interview with Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta on his video podcast series The Jasta Show. During the segment, Rose explained that the band would not be touring in support of their forthcoming studio album until 2023 and that the group will not have many tours left. He also said that the band will not “be around, full-fledged, forever” and that they have discussed an “end date” for the band. Blabbermouth then published an article about Jasta and Rose’s interview titled “Sevendust To Call It Quits?” sparking concern about the state of the band. Vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, however, has since responded to inquiries, asserting that Rose’s comments were “taken out of context.”

Elaborating on the “end date” comment, Rose expressed his desire, in the future, to host a farewell tour similar to thrash metal icons Slayer’ “four-year farewell tour.” He talked about the importance of being able to say goodbye properly to fans and supporters and emphasized the relationships that they have built from touring.

“I guess one day we are [retiring], but it’s not anytime soon,” Witherspoon explained. “I think that got taken out of context in an interview with Morgan.”

He went on to say that his own children called him asking about the band’s supposed retirement: “I got a phone call early in the morning about, ‘What’s going on?’ My kids are crying. They’re, like, ‘Daddy, you didn’t tell us.’ I’m, like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

He eventually reaffirmed that the band will remain active, stating: “We’re still here. We’re kicking, man.”