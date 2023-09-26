Static-X Pushes Project Regeneration Vol. 2 Release Date To January 2024

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Static-X have set January 26 as the final release date for their upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2. The LP is a collection of 14 brand new songs that contain the final vocal performances and musical compositions of founding vocalist Wayne Static, along with the original lineup featuring Campos, Koichi Fukuda on guitars and Ken Jay on drums.

The new album is produced by Static-X‘s current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by longtime collaborator Ulrich Wild. A YouTube video containing 10 brand new music clips from Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 can be viewed below.

Following the success of their last release Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, Static-X have brought their fan base back to the Evil Disco masses. The original lineup of Campos, Fukuda, Jay and Xer0 have shown how Static-X are back better than ever.

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is the result of collaborations between the four founding members along with Xer0. There are no guests appearing on the album and there were no outside contributions to the songwriting musical composition.