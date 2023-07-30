Sevendust Shares Dynamic New Video For “Superficial Drug”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool July 30th, 2023 - 12:51 PM

Sevendust recently released a new video for their song “Superficial Drug” from their 14th studio album Truth Killer via Napalm Records. With three days until this new album is released the video for “Superficial Drug” is one that will hype fans up everywhere!

Coming in at 4:35 this video is intense and features the band in masks and cloaks to represent the “superficial drug” trying to take over. These capes and masks allow for anonymity and a thriller feeling in the video. With images of hands reaching over the faces of the band this video leaves an eerie and fierce feeling in the watcher.

While there isn’t much of a story in this video the imagery and lighting says it all. In addition to the hands seemingly suffocating images of the lead singer, there are also various clips of the band members praying or in drastic and disturbing lighting that makes their faces seem abnormally skull-like. The video is also blurred in certain sections which leads the watcher to feel disoriented as if they were on a drug themselves.

As the “Superficial Drug” speeds into a crescendo the cuts in the video speed with it creating an anxious and punchy end to the experience. The last image you see in the video is that of the band with backs to each other and looking up at the camera. This seems to indicate that they have been rounded up and have succumbed to the drug they were singing of. Be sure to look at the video below. The powerful imagery and intense lyrics are not something to miss out on.