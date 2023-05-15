SEVENDUST Releases New Single and Video “Everything”

Home News Jaden Johnson May 15th, 2023 - 12:34 AM

From Sevendust’s upcoming album, Truth Killer, recently released track, “Everything”, follows earlier released single, “Holy Water”. Alongside the single release, band members Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose filmed a trippy performance music video directed by J.T. Ibanez. Truth Killer is set to release July 28th under Napalm Records and this single is currently impacting rock radio.

The song mainly tackles the identity crises that can set in after being in a relationship where one has lost themselves in another person. The very real phenomenon of finding oneself thinking for two people instead of one is a common issue in long-term, seclusive relationships.



The song’s chorus reads, “So what do you wanna see? I’m gonna make you believe thatI can be everything, yeah. I can be anything, I won’t change a fucking thing, don’t walk away from me. No, you’re my everything, Yeah, I can be anything, Yeah, I can be anything”. The song’s grand plea that getting lost in their partner isn’t so bad if that means not losing the bond that they have, even at the expense of their own identity.

The song’s music video, while mostly playing as a faux live performance from the band, also features elements of storytelling with each member brooding in their own reflection throughout the video. With parts of the video also paying homage to the iconic Tv scene in Poltergeist with the intro featuring a girl staring into a static television screen.