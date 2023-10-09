Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas Hollywood Bowl Shows Set To Feature Halsey, Catherine O’Hara, Ken Page & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

It was announced today that Grammy nominee and 2 time RIAA Diamond singer and songwriter Halsey, Emmy winning Catherine O’Hara, Ken Page and others will join four time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman at the Hollywood Bowl for three performances of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert on Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28, and Sunday October 29. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The concerts welcome back featured vocalists Randy Crenshaw, Angie Jarée, Baraka May, Greg Proops, and Fletcher Sheridan. Violinist extraordinaire Sandy Cameron returns with the ever-enchanting Skeleton Trio Entr’acte.

Elfman, who composed the original film music, lyrics, and score, and worked closely with Tim Burton in the creation and development of Jack Skellington, will sing his songs accompanied by a choir and live orchestra led by Conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Stunning animated visual projections on the façade of the Hollywood Bowl, directed by Richard Kraft and created by Medici XD Media, will transport the audience into Halloween Town and beyond.

People should get to the venue early to enjoy the Hollywood Bowl/Halloween Town transformation with special pre show activities including a costume contest hosted by Whose Line Is It Anyway?’s Greg Proops, unique photo opportunities and trick-or-treating stations.

The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert sold out two nights over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015 and returned for three nights each in 2016 and 2018 due to overwhelming demand. Past performances have featured Billie Eilish, O’Hara, Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Reubens, Ken Page and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

First released in 1993, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday.

Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus. The film is rated PG.

The concert is produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions and Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox & Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide in association with Disney Concerts.

Nightmare Before Christmas Hollywood Bowl Show Dates</