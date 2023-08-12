Phoebe Bridgers Teams Up With Christian Lee Hutson Live Performance Of “Lose This Number”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 12th, 2023 - 12:40 PM

photo by Boston Schulz

Phoebe Bridgers decided to team up with one of her songwriters, Christian Lee Hutson, during a live performance of Hutson’s piece “Lose This Number”. Bridgers has also co-produced Hutson’s two solo albums and on the night of August 10, 2023, they finally performed together at an after-show Hutson was playing as part of Norway’s huge Øya Festival. The two were seen harmonizing in a single microphone in a very intimate space of fans.

Bridgers was there already to perform yesterday August 11, 2023, as Boygenius was scheduled to play the same festival.

Stereogum states, “Still, it’s cool to see these two in a relatively small space together, harmonizing into the same microphone on a version of Hutson’s 2020 single “Lose This Number” (Bridgers sang backup on the original record) and Bridgers’ own BOCC track “Chesapeake.” Watch it happen below.”