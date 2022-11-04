Weird Al Yankovic Biopic Soundtrack Revealed, Debuts New Song “Now You Know”

Alfred Matthew, most popularly known as Weird Al is an American comedy artist. He makes comedy with his songs that make light of pop culture and preforms countless parody specific songs.
An example of his parody songs can be found in his new album Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. A parody from his album is called Eat it which would be taken from Michael Jackson’s song beat it. Another parody performed in his album is Another One Rides the Bus, which is a parody for the song Another one bites the dust by the Queens.
Weird Al’s new album is a biopic that can be streamed on the Roku Channel. According to source, “‘Weird Al’ has released a companion soundtrack featuring newly recorded versions of his classic tracks as well as a new song called Now You Know.”
Weird Al’s fresh new song gives a very literary meaning to its name. It is played at the very end of his album during the credits. It talks about how his fans know the real him and how he let all his dirty secrets out. To listen to his new song stream below. For more stories about the artist click here.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. You Don’t Know Anything (Dialogue) – Performed by Diedrich Bader
02. My Bologna (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
03. I Love Rocky Road (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
04. Another One Rides the Bus (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
05. Eat It (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
06. Like a Surgeon (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
07. Amish Paradise (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
08. Now You Know – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
09. Dr. Demento Opening Theme (Pico & Sepulveda) – Performed by The Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band
10. Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out the Barrel) – Performed by Cory Pesaturo
11. Helena Polka – Performed by Cory Pesaturo – Performed by The Emeralds
12. The Chicken Dance aka The Bird Dance
13. Clarinet Polka – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
14. Beat on the Brat – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
15. Bowling with the Devil – Performed by Skunk Barf
16. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
17. Demento’s Pool Party – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
18. You’re All a Bunch of Slaves (Instrumental) – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
19. Guadalajara – Performed by Cesar Ramirez, Omar Estrada, & Cesar Chavira
20. Back From the Dead – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
21. Weird Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
22. The Accordion – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
23. Hay Boy – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
24. The Closet – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
25. Epiphany – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
26. Cracked the Code – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
27. On the Spot – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
28. A Rare Gift – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
29. My Parents – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
30. Write Your Own Songs – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
31. LSD Trip – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
32. Al and Madonna – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
33. A Parody of “Eat It” – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
34. Drunk Driving – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
35. You’re All I’ve Got – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
36. Diner Kidnapping – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
37. Heart of the Jungle – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
38. Certified Platinum – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
39. It’s All Business – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
40. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
41. Dad Apologizes – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
42. Raised Amish – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
43. It’s Nothing – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
44. Would You Be My Son? – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
45. Al’s Speech – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
46. In Memoriam – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson