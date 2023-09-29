Billie Eilish On Writing “Barbie” Track: “Why Are We Even Doing This?”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 29th, 2023 - 7:11 PM

According to NME, Billie Eilish shares about the writing process on the song “What Was I Made For?” for the barbie soundtrack. This song was released in July and this was written by Billie herself and with her brother and collaborator Finneas. This song also appeared in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film Barbie.

In an interview Billie shared about the song, “It was as if this song was a tiny creature inside of me for years, scratching the inside of me. As soon as we got that prompt, the creature was like, ‘Okay, I’m out’, and we wrote that song in an hour or two.”

“We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn’t have been less inspired and less creative. That day we were making stuff, and were like, ‘We’ve lost it. Why are we even doing this?’

“And then those first chords happened, and [the lyrics] ‘I used to float/ Now I just fall down’ came out and the song itself. I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes.”

“We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by. A couple of days went by, and I realised it was about me.”

“It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me – everyone feels like that, eventually. The way the song has been heard and seen by women is so special to me.”

