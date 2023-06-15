Poppy and Danny Elfman Collaborate On New Stu Brooks Track “They’ll Just Love You”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

According to revolvermag.com, today Dub Trio co-founder and Grammy nominated bassist Stu Brooks has released his debut solo album 40HZ and in light of the the happy news, Brooks has released the single “They’ll Just Love You.”

The song features composer Danny Elfman and singer Poppy in a haunting duet. As a whole, the composition screams creativity by how the head banging instrumentation fills the air with ear bleeding noise while Elfman and Poppy dazzles the mind with their killer duet. “They’ll Just Love You” is a creepy tune which also features Brooks shaking the background with his bass guitar playing.

In the following statement Brooks describes what it was like to worth with Elfman and Poppy.

“Something about Danny and I just clicked when we first met, musically and personally. Now that it’s been a few years of collaborating both live and on his albums Big Mess and Bigger Messier, it feels full circle to have this new song together. Since this is his first feature ever on a record, it’s an honor to collaborate with him on this.”

The guitarist adds: “When creating this song, I applied the same M.O. as I did with Bigger Messier, which is a collection of carefully curated collaborations. Poppy is such an incredible and unique artist that I knew she would be a perfect fit to duet with Danny. She went beyond my expectations. It was so fun to get in a room with her and composer Simon Wilcox and Matt Cronk, who are incredible artists in their own right.”

Elfman chimes in with: “I am so proud of Stu. He’s really upped his game,” he said. “I was happy to contribute my voice for ‘They’ll Just Love You’.’ It’s such a great new sonic arena for Stu to play in and obviously he’s flourishing there.”