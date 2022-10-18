Phoebe Bridgers Joins Danny Elfman’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concerts

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 11:16 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Composer Danny Elfman will be be delivering his live performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas and this time he will have musician Phoebe Bridgers singing the parts of Sally. The shows will take place on December 9 and 10 at London’s OVO Arena Wembly. Elfman will star as the character Jack Skellington and actor Ken Page will be performing as Oogie Boogie, from the original 1993 film.

Conductor John Mauceri will be leading both shows with the BBC Orchestra and will be joined by actor Greg Proops, voice actor Randy Crenshaw, singer Fletcher Sheridan and violinist Sandy Cameron.

Last year, Elfman did performed a similar live version of The Nightmare Before Christmas with singer Billie Eilish as Sally. Then back in August the composer released his new LP Bigger. Messier., which is a collection of the remixes from his 2021 solo album Big Mess. Also Elfman will be the composer during his set at Coachella this past summer.

As for Bridgers, she released Copycat Killer EP, in 2020. She is being vocal about her own abortion story, created a vegan taco for charity, and joined the cast of the upcoming A24 horror film I Saw the TV Glow, alongside Fred Durst and Snail Mail. Also Bridgers has released the single “Sidelines” and has been onstage with Christian Lee Hutson, Jesus and Mary Chain, Clairo, and the Killers.