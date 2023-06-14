Halsey Signs to Columbia Records

Home News Roy Lott June 14th, 2023 - 7:58 PM

Grammy-nominated artist Halsey is now signed to Columbia Records. The news comes two months after the singer parted ways with Capitol Records after 13 years with them.

Last year, Halsey claimed that their label was holding a new song hostage until they make a viral TikTok.“My record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” they said in a now-deleted TikTok post. “Everything is marketing,” they added. “And they [the label] are doing this to basically every artist these days.”

With Capitol Records, their first three albums, Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and Manic debuted in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. Their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power received much critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. They also received their first solo number one with “Without Me” in 2018.

Columbia Records’ roster of artists includes Adele, Beyonce, Blink 182, Bring Me The Horizon and The Chainsmokers, whom they collaborated with on “Closer.” The song was both Halsey’s and The Chainsmokers’ first number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at the top spot for 12 weeks in 2016.