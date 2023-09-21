Sky Ferreira Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 1:39 PM

According to pitchfork.com, earlier this year artist Sky Ferreira performed shows in New York, California, Maryland and Delaware. And now, the artist has announced several Fall concerts in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities.

Last year Ferreira returned with her most recent track “Don’t Forget,”which marked the singer’s her first song since the 2019 tune “Downhill Lullaby.” On the same year, the artist teamed up with Charli XCX for “Cross You Out” from XCX’s album Charli.

Ferreira’s last album was her 2012 debut album Night Time, My Time. The singer has teased her highly-anticipated follow up a number of times but the new album has yet to be created.

Sky Ferreira Tour Dates