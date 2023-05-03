Sky Ferreira Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 5:07 PM

Sky Ferreira will be making her anticipated return to the stage with a few shows this summer. The singer will be hitting the west coast with shows at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, The Observatory in San Diego and The Vermont in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the shows will go on sale May 4 at 10 am PST. Fans can purchase tickets here. More shows will be annonuced at a later date as well as the openers for each stop. The tour is a part of Los Angeles based promoter Minty Boi’s 5th Anniversary celebration, who has also worked with Ethel Cain, 100 gecs, Soul Glo and many more. Check out the dates below.

Ferreria released her latest single “Dont Forget” last year. A new album from the singer titled Masochism has been long awaited for fans but has been a difficult process to do so. “I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be difficult to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed,” she expressed in a statement. The album has been teased for years but hopefully these shows will be an indicator of ore music coming from her. Since “Dont Forget,” she released a cover of David Bowie’s “All The Madmen,” the dark ballad“Downhill Lullaby.” She also hopped on “Cross You Out with Charli XCX and “Die Waiting” with Beck.