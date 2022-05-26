Sky Ferreira Shares Vibing New Song “Don’t Forget” Off Upcoming New Album Masochism

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 5:14 PM

Sky Ferreira released her new single “Don’t Forget” off her new album Masochism, her first release in three years. “Don’t Forget” was made in collaboration with Jorge Elbrecht and Tamaryn.

“The song’s actually a weird song; the chorus is weird,” Sky told Vulture in a new interview, according to Brooklyn Vegan. “People who heard it were like, ‘Why isn’t this chorus bigger?’ In a way, it’s minimal. But the song isn’t minimal whatsoever. I realized that about my music, I’m just not a minimal person. When I think of pop music, I lean towards the ’80s and ’90s without meaning to. It’s not that I’m trying to sound like that. I listen to new stuff too, but when I’m writing and I’m making music, I listen to things differently. I just need to figure out, What do I actually want to say? and What do I want to make? and shut that out. When I’m listening to music, it’s like, Why do I even like this part? Do I like the tone of it? There are all these elements, and then I try to make it into one thing. The song doesn’t sound as complicated as what it is, but that’s the point. It shouldn’t sound complicated to your ear.”

Ferreira has noted she is not putting off releasing new music, but rather putting the final touches on this project. This will be her first release since her 2013 debut.

“The album is written. I think there’s some things that need to be finished, and I would like to write some [more] songs,” Ferreira notes. “I have so many songs written, but I do think it would be nice to write under the circumstance where it’s not in the middle of having my hands tied, like being bound and gagged.”