Doja Cat Shares Creepy NSFW Video for New Song “Attention”

Diana Bello June 24th, 2023 - 5:12 PM

Doja Cat recently released a new music video on June 15 which is “Attention” which differs from previous music she has released over the years. Doja Cat whose music has been loved by her fans, “Attention” which has well gotten lots of love and positive reaction from her fans, is a song that is trending on youtube due to how catchy the song is. “Attention” shows how beautiful Doja Cat’s vocals are that are breathy it is, and when it comes to her rapping parts always enjoyed listening to them as they can be considered the favorite parts of the song.