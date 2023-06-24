Doja Cat Shares Creepy NSFW Video for New Song “Attention”

Doja Cat recently released a new music video on June 15 which is “Attention” which differs from previous music she has released over the years. Doja Cat whose music has been loved by her fans, “Attention” which has well gotten lots of love and positive reaction from her fans, is a song that is trending on youtube due to how catchy the song is. “Attention” shows how beautiful Doja Cat’s vocals are that are breathy it is, and when it comes to her rapping parts always enjoyed listening to them as they can be considered the favorite parts of the song.
“Attention” is a song that talks about haters and what has occurred over the years, a song that shows the confidence of the artist and no longer caring about the haters. As for what occurs in the music video it shows haters and what she thinks of them through lyrics and visually as she walks by them. Encountering haters as she walks on the street relates to what has occurred over the past year. As well as how some fans and haters can be over the top at times which can be seen at the start of the music video. “Attention” shows how she really no longers gives them any attention as shown in the music video as she walks past them with no care, as for the music video just shows creative visuals and effects that are amazing.