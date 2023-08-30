Doja Cat Announces New Album “Scarlet” For September 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 30th, 2023 - 10:33 PM

Doja Cat revealed on social media that her much anticipated fourth studio album Scarlet will be released on September 22. The LP announcement follows the release of her latest singles “Paint The Town Red” and “Attention.” It is unclear if the new tracks will be featured on the album as the tracklist has not been released yet. A new single called “Demons” will be released this Friday, September 1 along with its music video starring Christina Ricci.

Scarlet follows the record-breaking 2021 album Planet Her. Shortly after the album’s release, Doja Cat will be hitting the road on her first proper headlining North American tour. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween in San Francisco, CA and concludes on December 13 in Chicago, IL. Ice Spice and Doechii will join on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.

Since Planet Her’s release, she released dropped the Top 10 Billboard track “Vegas’” from the Elvis soundtrack and appeared on the remix for SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’.