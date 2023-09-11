AC/DC Announces Band Lineup For First Show In 7 Years: Phil Rudd Absent

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, vocalist Brian Johnson, bass guitarist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd rejoined AC/DC for the album Power Up but is has been reported that Rudd will not be playing the drums when the rock performs their first show in seven years on October 7 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

On September 9 AC/DC posted rehearsal audio on their social pages with the captions: “PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who’s coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums.”

PWR UP for Power Trip! Listen to the rehearsal of the boys powering up with Cliff Williams, who’s coming out of retirement for the festival and Matt Laug on drums. pic.twitter.com/FdpX3bf65a — AC/DC (@acdc) September 9, 2023

Laug is a veteran drummer who has performed with Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper,Slash’s Snakepit and other. The artist known for performing on several tracks of Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill.

A reason has not been given for Rudd’s absence and the drummer has been previously replaced by Chris Slade on AC/DC’s Rock or Bust Tour following an arrest in 2014 for serious legal issues.Williams retired at the end of the tour, while Johnson was replaced by Axl Rose while dealing with hearing issues.

AC/DC’s lineup for Power Trip now consists of Johnson, Williams, Laug, Angus Young and Stevie Young who has previously replaced the late Malcolm Young. The three day event will be taking place on October 6-8. Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Tool, and Judas Priest will be performing as well. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat