Metallica Reminds Fans To Not Bring Pets to Their Shows After Dog Sneaks Into LA Concert

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 2nd, 2023 - 1:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Photo by Boston Schulz

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, the band Metallica shared a story of how a dog named Storm attended one of their L.A.-based concerts. The concert was at SoFi stadium and this pup got the first class treatment by the band. While the story was sweet and Storm was eventually returned to her family the band warned against bringing dogs to their M72 World Tour.

Loudwire stated, “Metallica said, ‘You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!’”… “They explained, ‘Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.’”

Loudwire later stated, “Storm evidently stayed for the duration of the Metallica concert. ‘After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily,’ the band added, ‘Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.'”