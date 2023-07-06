Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Listening to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses Has Helped Him During War

Home News Anya Kennelly July 6th, 2023 - 10:34 PM

According to Consequence, while talking to CNN the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed an interesting fact, something that helped him deal with the political turmoil of the war in Ukraine is music, specifically AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and Eric Clapton. While he said he listens to lots of Ukrainian music he said that these musicians have really helped him in moments of struggle, and while he may not always understand all of the words in the songs he said that the energy is what he finds himself latching on to in times of trouble. He uses music to relax in the morning while working out and these rebellious artists help him manage the stress of being in such an important position during this tumultuous time.

Guns N’ Roses acknowledged Zelensky’s admiration by responding in a tweet “Among good company.” Short and sweet giving their appreciation to a fan; who just so happens to be the Ukrainian president. This moment demonstrated the power of music truly transcends language and can be felt worldwide. This was a sweet moment to remember amidst everything that is going on. A reminder of how music can bring people together in the most unlikely of circumstances.