Judas Priest Joins Power Trip Lineup Replacing Ozzy Osbourne

Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Heavy metal band Judas Priest will be filling in for Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip. Judas Priest will be joining AC/DC on Saturday, October 7 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Judas Priest have released a statement about their performance at Power Trip

“POWER TRIPPERS ARE YOU READY FOR SOME JUDAS PRIEST STYLE HEAVY METAL! WE ARE EXCITED AND READY TO RAISE DOUBLE HORNS WAY UP HIGH TOGETHER. KEEPING THE METAL FAITH AT THIS BOSTIN ONE OF A KIND POWER TRIP WORLD EVENT!”

The historic three day event is set for October 6, 7 and 8. The festival will bring together six iconic bands that have defined loud and powerful music. Guns N’Roses and Iron Maiden will be performing on Friday, October 6, AC/DC and Judas Priest will perform on Saturday, October 7 and Metallica with Tool will be performing on Sunday, October 8. For more information about tickets, packages and more visit powertrip.live.

